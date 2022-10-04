Hershey, P.A. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears are officially back on the ice.

The chocolate and white took the rink for training camp Monday at the Giant Center with 28 players and one of them is from our own backyard. Carlisle native Shane Sellar is getting his first pro action with the Bears after growing up going to Hershey games.

After spending his senior season with RPI this past winter, Sellar got the call to join the Bears and will try to make his mark for Hershey on a rink he used to play youth games.

“Yeah I think expectations are obviously just come in and give it my best,” Sellar said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to be here.”

“I think growing up in the area I came to a lot of games as a kid,” Sellar said. “I grew up practicing in this rink.”

“I played youth games before hershey bears games so I think now to be able to put on the chocolate and white in a different setting it’s really humbling and I’m excited for the opportunity,” Sellar said.

The Bears drop the puck on preseason action tomorrow at Wilkesbarre-Scranton before the season opener at home October 15.