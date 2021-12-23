Cedar Cliff boys basketball uses Christmas spirit to dominate Red Land

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The last game before Christmas break is known for one eye-catching thing over at Cedar Cliff High School: boys basketball head coach Tigh Savercool decked out in a Christmas suit.

The annual Christmas Suit game featured a dominant Colts performance over rival Red Land, 48-18.

In front of a sold-out crowd, the Colts defense shined forcing two turnovers midway through the first quarter to open up an insurmountable lead. An 18-0 run in the first nine minutes opened a double digit lead to start the game.

Colts guard Charlie Werner notched 15 points to lead all scorers. Tyler Houser chipped in 11 points, while his brother Justin was a force on defense and contributed 8 points in the win.

Red Land was led by Bryce Zeiders with 10 points.

Cedar Cliff improves to 5-0 and 4-0 in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss