CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The first round of the Girls PIAA State Class 6A Basketball Tournament is in the books. Cedar Cliff and District Champion Central Dauphin both advance to the second round with convincing victories on Tuesday night.

Cedar Cliff knocked off Haverford out of District I, 36-27. The Colts will now face Archbishop Carroll in the second round on Friday.

Central Dauphin dominated Upper Dublin 47-23 in the Rams home gym on Tuesday. The Lady Rams will now face Abington on Friday.

Full Class 6A First Round Results

Plymouth Whitemarsh (27-0) defeats Manheim Township (16-10) 63-32

Cedar Cliff (26-1) defeats Haverford (20-7) 36-27

Pennsbury (24-3) defeats Dallastown (21-6) 62-46

Central York (22-6) defeats Upper St. Clair (20-6) 46-43

Central Dauphin (21-4) defeats Upper Dublin (17-11) 47-23

Cumberland Valley (21-5) defeats North Allegheny (21-4) 63-60 in overtime

Bethel Park (13-10) defeats Mifflin County (18-7) 63-52

Mt. Lebanon (24-1) defeats Red Lion (19-7) 50-19

The Girls PIAA State Class 6A Basketball Tournament runs the next three weeks. The State Championship game is on Saturday, March 26 at 5 p.m. at the GIANT Center in Hershey.