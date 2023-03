SHILLINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) — No one has been able to take down Cedar Cliff this year and as much as Upper Dublin fought, they fell to the Colts 39-26 in the second round of the PIAA Class 6A state tournament.

Cedar Cliff will used a strong defensive performance, allowing only three points to be scored against them in the fourth quarter. The Colts now take on Upper St. Clair in the quarterfinals on Friday.