CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff, the top team in the Class 6A District lll bracket, proved why they have been a top team all year as they cruised past York 48-25 in the district quarterfinal.

The Colts remain undefeated on the year with a perfect 23-0 record as they are now set to face Central Dauphin in the semifinals. The Rams defeated Red Lion in the quarterfinal.