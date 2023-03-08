CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — This season has been all about checking the boxes for Cedar Cliff girls basketball.

Undefeated season? Check. Mid Penn champs? Check. First ever District III title? Check. So what’s next for a group of girls that have been working toward this moment for a decade? A run to the state championship.

“I mean it would be unreal,” senior guard Taylor Ferraro said. “It’s always been our dream as younger kids but now looking at us as seniors it’s just awesome.”

“It would be absolutely insane,” senior center Lexie Buie said. “Like we have a true sisterhood and I think for everyone it would just be a dream come true.”

“This group of girls has been together for a very long time, put a lot of hours in in the offseason, things that most people don’t really see,” head coach Scott Weyant said.

“The team camps, the summer leagues, the everything that they’ve gone through so I think they’re focused and ready to go,” Weyant said.

Checking off that final box begins Friday night, when the Colts host Garnet Valley from District One at 7 p.m. in the first round.