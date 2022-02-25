CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff Colts remain unbeaten after a District III Class 6A quarterfinals win over the eighth-seeded Penn Manor, 42-33. Cedar Cliff is now 25-0 on the season, outscoring opponents by an average of 27 points per game before the quarterfinals.

The Colts are led, in part, by freshman sensation Olivia Jones. She finished with 12 points but was heavily involved on both sides of the ball against Penn Manor.

Cedar Cliff righting some wrongs from the 2020-21 season, when the Colts fell in last year’s district quarterfinals. They have now guaranteed a spot in the state tournament.

Full Class 6A Girls Results (quarterfinals)

1 Cedar Cliff (25-0) defeats 8 Penn Manor (17-9) 42-33

4 Central Dauphin (18-4) defeats 5 Central York (19-6) 39-31

2 Dallastown (21-3) defeats 10 Manheim Township (15-8) 48-31

6 Cumberland Valley (19-4) defeats 3 Red Lion (18-5) 41-38

The Colts will now host Central Dauphin in the Class 6A semifinals on Monday. Dallastown will play host to the sixth-seeded Cumberland Valley Eagles in Monday’s semifinals.

Both games are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. The Championship is scheduled for Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m. at the Giant Center.