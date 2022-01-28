Cedar Cliff grad Adam Breneman resigns amid Arizona State Football recruiting investigation

South Squad tight end Adam Breneman of UMASS, left, and South Squad safety Tray Matthews of Auburn, right, in action during the South team’s practice for Saturday’s Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(WHTM) — Cedar Cliff graduate Adam Breneman resigned from his position as tight ends coach for Arizona State Football, according to a report from 247Sports, Sun Devil Source. Breneman was placed on administrative leave in July 2021, pending the NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations.

The former Cedar Cliff, Penn State and UMass tight end spent the 2020 season as a graduate assistant for ASU before his promotion to tight ends coach in January 2021. Breneman is no longer listed on the Arizona State football website.

According to the 247 report, three ASU coaches who were on paid administrative leave are no longer employed by the athletic department. Breneman resigned from his position on Monday, while wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and secondary coach Chris Hawkins were fired for cause last week, for violations of their work agreements. Gill is appealing his termination, according to 247Sports. Arizona State’s offensive coordinator Zak Hill resigned on Thursday.

ASU Football is under investigation by the NCAA, as the program is suspected of hosting recruits during the pandemic. The NCAA has prohibited any in-person recruiting meetings since the beginning of the pandemic. The dead period ended on June 1, 2021 after being in place for 15 months.

According to a Yahoo report from July, Breneman was involved in planning a visit for a recruit during the pandemic. At the time of the alleged infraction, Breneman was a graduate assistant in the program. The report says Breneman is one of 10 coaches and staffers mentioned in an anonymous tip detailing the alleged recruiting violations.

Coming out of Cedar Cliff, Breneman was ranked as the top tight end in the country. Multiple injuries forced Breneman to end his playing career before playing professionally.

abc27 has reached out to Breneman’s attorney, Brian Kappel for comment.