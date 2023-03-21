ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cedar Cliff Colts have been one of the top teams in the state for the entire season and now they have one more chance to prove it. Undefeated Cedar Cliff (30-0) took down Norwin 55-47 in the Class 6A state semifinals to advance to the PIAA state championship.

The Colts were led by sophomore star guard Olivia Jones who scored 19 points in the win, propelling Cedar Cliff to the program’s first-ever state championship appearance.

They will now meet Archbishop Carroll in the state championship on Friday in the Giant Center at 6:00 p.m.