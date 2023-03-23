CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been nothing short of a dream season for the Cedar Cliff Colts, but the job isn’t finished for a group that’s been playing hoops together for the past decade.

Cedar Cliff is 30-0 this season — The girls haven’t lost all year. On the way they’ve notched a Mid Penn championship and district championship, leaving one last box to check: a state championship.

The Colts can do it tomorrow to complete the greatest season in Cedar Cliff history. They just need to get through Philly catholic league team Archbishop Carroll. The Colts tried their best to describe what it might mean for them to raise that plaque at the Giant Center tomorrow night.

“It’s going to mean so much for this group of girls since we’ve been playing together like I said before for so long,” senior guard Sydney Weyant said. “It’ll be a great feeling because even with O[livia Jones] and Kate [Sansom] we’ve been playing together since we were little.”

“I want it so bad for them,” sophomore guard Olivia Jones said. “I’ve played basketball with them since I was in second grade actually, most of them, so I just want this super bad for them it’s their last go around, it’s our last game together on Friday, I just really want this for them.”

“I don’t want to put that kind of pressure on them but deep down they know this is their best shot, especially for the seniors this is their last shot,” head coach Scott Weyant said. “They’ve been driven, they know what to expect, and they’ve been focused all season so I know they’ll give us their best effort on Friday.”

Cedar Cliff tips off against Archbishop Carroll Friday at 6 p.m. for the 6A state championship.