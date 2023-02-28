CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff remembered what last year felt like.

The Colts lost to Central Dauphin in last year’s district semifinals on a half court heave at the buzzer, but they made sure they wouldn’t suffer similar heartbreak this time around.

A tight game into the third quarter, Cedar Cliff leaned on 15 points from Olivia Jones and 12 from Taylor Ferraro to pull away from the Rams in a 42-33 district semifinal win, keeping the Colts undefeated on the season.

Now top-seeded Cedar Cliff gears up for two seed Central York in Thursday’s District III 6A championship at the GIANT Center at 6 p.m.