CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The train that is Cedar Cliff girls basketball just keeps chugging along.

The Colts are undefeated this season, and despite a hard-nosed fight from Garnet Valley out of District I in the first half Friday night, Cedar Cliff kept their record sparkling clean with a 45-28 win at home in the first round of the 6A state basketball tournament.

Next up for the Colts on their quest for a state title is another District I foe in Upper Dublin, who beat Bethlehem Liberty 47-36. Cedar Cliff will face Upper Dublin Tuesday night, but a time and location have yet to be announced.