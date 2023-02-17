MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The undefeated Cedar Cliff Colts were looking for their second straight Mid Penn title against Altoona Thursday night, and they would not be denied.

The Colts carried a 16 point edge into halftime over the Mountain Lions and didn’t look back in a 50-36 win to keep their record spotless and notch a second straight Mid Penn title.

“This season we kind of reset it we didn’t really dwell on winning last year,” Cedar Cliff junior forward Kathryn Sansom said. “This year we just reset and worked really hard to get to this point.”

“Our team definitely knew it was going to be a struggle to get here and we didn’t think we would go undefeated all this season but we got it done and we got the title back to back,” Cedar Cliff senior guard Sydney Weyant said.

The Colts will be the top seed in the 6A District III girls basketball tournament beginning Monday, with their first game Thursday, February 23 at 7 p.m. at Cedar Cliff against the winner of York High and Cedar Crest.