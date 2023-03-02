HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time in school history, Cedar Cliff girls basketball won the PIAA District III Basketball Championship 47-37 over Central York. The Colts remain unbeaten on the season with a 26-0 record headed into the PIAA Class 6A State Tournament.

Despite trailing at the end of the first quarter, the Colts regained the lead on an 11-2 run to end the second quarter and never looked back.

Colts sophomore guard Olivia Jones had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Central York was led by Bella Chimienti with 8 points in the loss.

