LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – After 10 years at the helm of the Cedar Crest football program, Head Coach Rob Wildasin announced his resignation on X Friday.

“It’s time for someone else to lead the team,” wrote Wildasin. “I am resigning today with tremendous pride in what was accomplished, and with the program in great shape for future seasons.”

Wildasin highlighted in his farewell post the success he garnered with the Falcons.

“We built a tough and respectable 6A program that went from a 27% winning percentage in the previous decade, to a 54% winning percentage with 4 trips to the PIAA District Playoffs,” Wildasin wrote.

Wildasin extended a heartfelt thanks to all of the players he coached and gave a final pep talk to the team.

“This program is and has always been about you,” Wildasin wrote. “I believe in you because I knew how smart, tough, and tenacious you were. I am lucky and privileged to have coached you.”