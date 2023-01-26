(WHTM) – Cedar Crest High School graduate Frank Reich has been hired as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and later confirmed by multiple outlets.

Reich, who was fired by the Indianapolis Colts as their head coach during the 2022 season, played three games at quarterback for Carolina during their inaugural 1995 season.

In parts of five seasons as the Colts’ head coach Reich had a 40-33-1 record and appeared in three playoff games, but was fired after a 3-5-1 start this season.

Reich also won a Super Bowl as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2017.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers currently stand to have the ninth overall pick where a quarterback will be high on their draft needs.

Carolina played four quarterbacks last year: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, and Jacob Eason.

Carolina went 7-10 after firing Matt Rhule midseason and playing .500 football under interim coach Steve Wilks.