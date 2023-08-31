HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We’re just two weeks in, but Cedar Crest’s promise to turn a corner in Section One looks good so far.

The Falcons improved to 2-0 before many teams got to play with a 33-7 Thursday night win over Central Dauphin East at Landis Field. They held just a 13-7 lead at the half, but exploded in the second half to run away with the win.

The Falcons turned special teams to offense early, capitalizing off a CD East miscue on a punt with a short Fernando Marquez touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead. The Panthers responded quickly with a strike from Demaj Jollah to Xavier Armstrong for a 46-yard touchdown to take a 7-6 lead.

Cedar Crest showed they can hit it big too. Later in the second quarter quarterback Jackson Custer faked a handoff, faked out a defender and went the distance for a 54-yard touchdown that retook the lead at 13-7. From there the Falcons soared in the second half, racking up 20 unanswered on the Panthers.

Next up for Cedar Crest is a visit to Warwick Friday at 7 p.m. while CD East visits Northeastern.