Chad Ryland has had to earn his place every step of his football career, and now hopes to earn a spot in the NFL. The Cedar Crest grad looks to hear his name this weekend in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ryland made a name for himself this past season as a graduate transfer kicker for Maryland making 19-of-23 field goals. He holds the Terps school record for highest field goal percentage (.826) by a kicker with more than 20 attempts.

In December, Ryland knocked through all three field goals attempts in Duke’s Mayo Bowl win over #23 NC State, making a 42, 33 and 45-yarder. He also became the first kicker in program history with two 50-yard field goal makes in a game. His 53 and 52-yarder against No. 4 Michigan on the road turned heads in the special teams world.

A talented soccer player in high school, Ryland’s dad, Todd, encouraged Chad to try kicking for Cedar Crest’s football team. After two seasons of high school Friday night lights, Ryland became a preferred walk on at Eastern Michigan.

The Lebanon native holds the Eastern Michigan record in career PATs made (141), PATs attempted (145), career points scored (309) and single-game record with five FGs made in 2021 vs. Western Michigan. He connected on 56 field goals, ranking second in Eagles history.

