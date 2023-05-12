HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday afternoon promised a great Mid Penn baseball matchup with 17-1 Central Dauphin visiting 16-2 Lower Dauphin.

The Rams made sure it wasn’t particularly close. Central Dauphin mashed their way to a 16-3 win, including a 10 run sixth inning. The Rams were already Mid Penn Commonwealth champs coming in, but used their final game of the regular season to make sure they’re in top form heading into the postseason.

Central Dauphin took a commanding lead in the third inning, thanks in part to a Charlie Kane three run home run that gave the Rams a 6-0 lead. The Falcons got it as close as 6-3, but the Rams’ big sixth inning put the game out of reach.

Central Dauphin enters the District III playoffs as the top ranked 6A team at 18-1, while Lower Dauphin is the top ranked team in 5A at 16-3.