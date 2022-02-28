CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Senior Megan Cavoli sent the Central Dauphin Lady Rams to Hershey on a half-court buzzer beater over undefeated Cedar Cliff. Central Dauphin beat the Colts, 41-38 at the buzzer to advance to the title game.

The Lady Rams will now play Cumberland Valley for the PIAA District III Class 6A Championship on Thursday.

Full Class 6A Girls Semifinals Results

4 Central Dauphin (19-4) defeats 1 Cedar Cliff (25-1) 41-38

6 Cumberland Valley (20-4) defeats 2 Dallastown (21-4) 58-51 in double overtime

Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley will now play for the championship on Thursday. The Eagles beat CD on Dec. 20, 30-28. But in the team’s second matchup this season on Feb. 8, Central Dauphin came away with the win 44-24; it was one of only four losses for the Eagles.

The District III Championship is scheduled for Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m. at the Giant Center.