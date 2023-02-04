MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A District III wrestling matchup between the top two seeds in 3A didn’t appear so on Saturday afternoon.

Top-seeded Central Dauphin took an early lead over Cumberland Valley and didn’t look back, dominating the dual meet 41-14 for the District III title. The Rams had a comfortable lead through the heavyweights, but decisive wins from their freshmen Philip Montes at 107 and Luke Hitchcock at 114 to give Central Dauphin a 27-11 lead put the meet out of reach.

“I’m extremely proud of the guys,” head coach Jeff Sweigard said. “We had a great practice yesterday, all 13 of our guys put in 110 percent today, even our kids that came up a little short a bit I think they wrestled hard for the team.”

“That was a team effort today, not one or two individuals,” Sweigard said. “That’s what wins dual meet championships, 13 guys all coming together and wrestling really hard and cheering and working for each other. That makes it special.”

“We kind of separate the season into the team and individual and at the very beginning of the year Sweigs was like our goal is a Mid Penn title, District 3 title, and do some damage and place at states,” senior wrestler Matt Repos said.

“We got the first two goals done and now we’re ready for next week at the Giant Center,” Repos said.

The team wrestling state tournament begins Thursday at the Giant Center. Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, Chambersburg and Wilson have all advanced to the state tournament.