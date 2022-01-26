Central Dauphin girls and boys soccer teams recognized for championship titles

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Big honors for two Midstate high school soccer teams. Dauphin County commissioners recognized the boys and girls soccer teams from Central Dauphin. Both won district championships this past season, which may be a first.

“We don’t know if its ever been done before in Dauphin County, where two schools from boys and girls soccer went undefeated, went into district undefeated won the championship,” said Scott Orner, CD girls soccer coach.

Coach Orner says the bar is now set for future players on both teams to win state championship in the same year.