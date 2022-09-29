HARRSIBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The defending District lll Class 4A champions, Central Dauphin girls soccer, continue to roll this season as the Rams defeated Carlisle 6-1 on Wednesday night.

All six CD goals happened in the first half, while the only Thundering Herd goal occurred with less than ten seconds remaining on the clock in the second half.

In their last six games, Central Dauphin has outscored their opponents 46-3, including three clean sheets.

The Rams are back on Tuesday as they travel to play Chambersburg.