Central Dauphin HS cheerleaders win national championship

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Dauphin High School cheerleaders are national champions.

They participated in the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida this weekend after qualifying for the event at Slippery Rock University. The cheerleaders won gold in the super varsity non-tumbling competition. On Monday afternoon they were heading home on a bus, with the national title making the long drive back to the Midstate that much easier.

“We worked so hard to get here and we finally got it and since middle school, I have been looking up to high school cheerleaders with white jackets and finally I got one. It feels amazing,” Senior cheerleader, Brianna Hoyle said.

There are 36 members of the championship team. They are expected to arrive in Harrisburg sometime Monday night.