READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Both Central Dauphin and Lower Dauphin are back in the PIAA State Championship in boys volleyball.

The CD Rams turned in an undefeated season, only dropping one set the whole year, into a return appearance to the Class 3A Championship. The Rams defeated Northampton in straight sets 3-0.

Central Dauphin will now face North Allegheny in the PIAA State Class 3A Volleyball State Championship on Saturday.

Lower Dauphin defeated Dock Mennonite in the Class 2A State semifinals on Tuesday, 3-1. The Falcons will look to defend their 2021 State Championship title against last year’s runners up Meadville. The Bulldogs won the 2019 PIAA State Championship; the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Both State Championship games are on Saturday, June 11 on Penn State’s Campus inside Rec Hall. The Class 2A game will begin at 11 a.m. and the Class 3A game will follow at 1:30 p.m.