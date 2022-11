Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin hosted a pair of 4A soccer district semifinals Tuesday, starting with the second seeded Rams hosting three seed Warwick.

The Warriors got on the board first with an Olivia Sherzter goal, but two second half goals from the Rams, first by Erika Murphy, then by Kayden Williams, sealed a 2-1 win for the Rams.

Two seed Central Dauphin will play top seed Manheim Township Saturday for the district title.