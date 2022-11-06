Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The meeting of 4A’s top two seeds in District III boys soccer did not disappoint.

Central Dauphin and Hempfield met in Saturday’s district championship at Eagle View Middle School, and the Rams survived in one of the wildest high school soccer games you’ll see.

With nearly 70 minutes gone in a scoreless tie, Hempfield’s Devin Schmitt drew a penalty in the box and converted the PK to give the Black Knights the lead. Then with just 14 seconds remaining in the game down 1-0, the Rams forced a free kick from just outside the box.

With Finnegan Garner taking the kick, he forced Hempfield keeper Tate Roth into an unbelievable diving save, only for C-D’s Konstantinos Bouboukas to be there chipping in the rebound with under ten seconds to go to send the game to overtime.

With no one breaking through in 30 golden goal minutes of soccer, the two sides went to PK’s, with Rams senior Cooper Davis delivering the decisive goal to hand C-D a wild 2-1 win and the District III title.

“I was ready,” Davis said. “We practiced, we practiced these in practice and I knew I was going to be the fifth man to close the game out.”

“Coach asked me before I went out there he was like do you want to take the pen,” Davis said, “I said yes coach I’m ready.”