HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Dauphin girls volleyball team narrowly defeated Cedar Cliff in a closely contested match 3-2 (24-26, 25-14, 25-22, 17-25, 15-8) on Wednesday night.

The Rams get a week of rest before the take to the road next Wednesday to face State College. Meanwhile, Cedar Cliff will look to rebound Monday as they travel to face Dover.