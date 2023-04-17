HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin is a mainstay in Pennsylvania postseason volleyball. They’ve been to the past two state championship games and last year didn’t drop a single set until the state tournament.

However, this year has been a bit different. The Rams are 3-4 after having lost more than 10 seniors from the previous season. There’s been growing pains, but they are hopefully past them.

“Now that we’ve won three games, we understand that we can actually win something and so I feel like we can really be in the running for districts and maybe even states,” said senior Luke Hodgson.

It may not be an undefeated season. But this is still CD volleyball, they will work tirelessly until they get things right.

“Central Dauphin is hard, you got to keep those high expectations and (it’s) a winning group. You have to win,” said senior Sameer Patel.

And that means working for as many hours as it takes to reach that point.

“This is not just a sport, it’s a lifestyle. Everyone I’ve played with the last two years has not just been at practice two hours, three hours a day. They’ve gone home and practiced at home. Sometimes we’ve had six hour sessions of practice,” said Conner Foxwell, a senior outside hitter for the Rams.

That work will pay off soon. Down the stretch, Central Dauphin might be the most dangerous team in the district.

“If we get our stuff together we can make it far into the season,” Foxwell said. “This year we’ve definitely been slept on in the rankings.”

And if not this season, just wait for next year.

“Now they are getting their experience and next year they are going to pop off, they are going to be the group that everyone knows they can be. They’re going to be the best of the best,” Patel said. “And they are going to learn from their mistakes this season and then work next season and be the best.”