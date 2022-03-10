LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The first round of the PIAA State Class 6A Boys Basketball Tournament is in the books. Central Dauphin and Warwick move on to the second round after big wins on Wednesday.

Central Dauphin defeated Bensalem 73-60 in the first round on Wednesday. The Rams will now face Roman Catholic in the second round on Saturday.

Warwick defeated Mt. Lebanon 54-40 to advance to the second round. The Warriors will now face Northampton.

Full Class 6A First Round Results

Lower Merion (25-3) defeats Chambersburg (18-8) 64-60

Central Dauphin (18-5) defeats Bensalem (18-8) 73-60

Cheltenham (29-1) defeats Cedar Cliff (21-7) 52-44

Norristown (21-7) defeats Hempfield (21-7) 64-50

Warwick (21-6) defeats Mt. Lebanon (16-10) 54-40

Fox Chapel (25-1) defeats Cumberland Valley (19-8) 52-47

The Boys PIAA State Class 6A Basketball Tournament runs the next three weeks. The State Championship game is on Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the GIANT Center in Hershey.