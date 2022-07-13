HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — When the Central Dauphin 11U baseball team steps onto the diamond, it’s all business.

“Our mentality is ‘it’s not there day,'” said Rams head coach Mike Woodward.

That competitive has led the Rams to back-to-back state championships. Later this month, Central Dauphin will head to Treasure Coast, Florida for the 2022 Cal Ripken 11U World Series.

“It’s just a great opportunity for our team to play some good competition and grow as a team and have fun, said Derrick Price, who plays third base for the Rams. “It’s amazing, like this is once in a lifetime.”

Talent isn’t just what makes this team so successful, it’s their attitude towards one another.

“When someone strikes out, it’s like you’re good you’re good go make a play, we’re going to hit a home run. and the next thing you know, they’re making a diving play, hitting a triple,” said Gabe Dickuns, a catcher and left fielder for Central Dauphin. “It’s nice to have people that support me if I strike out or make a mistake.”

For Central Dauphin this goes beyond baseball.

“As a parent, obviously you’re trying to give your kids as much worldly experience as you can and expand their horizons. And being able to go down to Florida and play teams from not only the continental United States, but foreign countries is immeasurable for us,” said Woodward.

The players have taken the message to heart. Just making it to this tournament is already special enough/

“I don’t care if we win and crush everybody or if we like suck. It’s just going to be awesome to go to Florida and experience something different instead of just something in the state,” said Dickuns.

But ask any of these Rams, they know they are good enough to come back to Harrisburg as world champions.

“I really believe that we (can win),” said Price. If we play all as one team and we play our best, there’s nothing that can stop us.”

“If we play like we can, there’s no way anybody is stopping us. There’s no chance,” added Dickuns.

Central Dauphin will arrive in Florida on Jul. 29 and settle in before the Opening Ceremonies begin on Jul. 31. Pool play officially begins Aug. 2 and the championship will take place Aug. 6.