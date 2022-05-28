SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate athletes shine in the PIAA 2022 State Track & Field meet on Friday, May 27. Below is a list of the full results from the track and field events at Shippensburg University.

AA Girls

1600 Meter

7. Anna Chamberlain – Boiling Springs – 5:08.09

High Jump

2. Teresa Moore – Lancaster Catholic – 5-5

Discus Throw

4. Isabella Roes – Trinity – 118-9

AAA Girls

1600 Meter

2. Claire Paci – Greencastle – 4:54.77

4. Vanessa Alder – Carlisle – 4:56.43

6. Kylee Cubbison – Mifflin County – 4:57.05

11. Olivia Walter – Mechanicsburg – 4:59.03

17. Brooke Preputnick – Hershey – 5:00.90

23. Lydia Tolerico – Dallastown – 5:10.76

Pole Vault

2. Katie Urbine – Solanco – 13-0 (Winner had same mark, but less misses)

7. Carissa Bender – ELCO – 11-0

15. Marissa McNamee – Central Dauphin – 10-6

Triple Jump

6. Rhyan Mitchell – Carlisle – 38-6.50

7. Shaniyah Weidler – Susquehanna Township – 38-5

11. Anne Bair – Gettysburg – 37-3.75

13. Saige Wilt – Lower Dauphin – 36-11.75

16. Chloe Pyles – Cumberland Valley – 36-7.75

18. Rebecca Tirko – Northern – 36-3.25

Shot Put

7. Ericka Jackson – Harrisburg – 36-3.25

AA Boys

1600 Meter

13. Matthew Nawn – Hanover – 4:26.42

15. Mason Moore – Lancaster Catholic – 4:28.22

High 2ump

2. Noah Gunderson – Annville-Cleona – 6-2

AAA Boys

1600 Meter

3. Timothy Roden – Central Dauphin – 4:11.58

6. Cole Stevens – Manheim Township – 4:13.94

8. Jacob Smith – Warwick – 4:14.51

15. Weber Long – Greencastle – 4:18.37

25. Jakob Rager – Dallastown – 4:26.64

Triple Jump

1. JJ Kelly – Chambersburg – 48-1

7. Traevon Kater – Shippensburg – 45-7.25

Shot Put

1. Wade Shomper – Cumberland Valley – 59-9.75

Shomper’s winning put was 2-9.75 farther than second place Perkiomen Valley’s Ronde Washington with 57-0

Pole Vault

1. Justin Rogers – Hershey – 17-3 (State Record & third nationally this year)

6. Breckin Swope – East Pennsboro – 14-6

8. Mason Bucks – Palmyra – 14-6

PIAA State Track & Field resumes on Saturday, May 28 at Shippensburg University.