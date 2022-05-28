SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate athletes shine in the PIAA 2022 State Track & Field meet on Friday, May 27. Below is a list of the full results from the track and field events at Shippensburg University.
AA Girls
1600 Meter
7. Anna Chamberlain – Boiling Springs – 5:08.09
High Jump
2. Teresa Moore – Lancaster Catholic – 5-5
Discus Throw
4. Isabella Roes – Trinity – 118-9
AAA Girls
1600 Meter
2. Claire Paci – Greencastle – 4:54.77
4. Vanessa Alder – Carlisle – 4:56.43
6. Kylee Cubbison – Mifflin County – 4:57.05
11. Olivia Walter – Mechanicsburg – 4:59.03
17. Brooke Preputnick – Hershey – 5:00.90
23. Lydia Tolerico – Dallastown – 5:10.76
Pole Vault
2. Katie Urbine – Solanco – 13-0 (Winner had same mark, but less misses)
7. Carissa Bender – ELCO – 11-0
15. Marissa McNamee – Central Dauphin – 10-6
Triple Jump
6. Rhyan Mitchell – Carlisle – 38-6.50
7. Shaniyah Weidler – Susquehanna Township – 38-5
11. Anne Bair – Gettysburg – 37-3.75
13. Saige Wilt – Lower Dauphin – 36-11.75
16. Chloe Pyles – Cumberland Valley – 36-7.75
18. Rebecca Tirko – Northern – 36-3.25
Shot Put
7. Ericka Jackson – Harrisburg – 36-3.25
AA Boys
1600 Meter
13. Matthew Nawn – Hanover – 4:26.42
15. Mason Moore – Lancaster Catholic – 4:28.22
High 2ump
2. Noah Gunderson – Annville-Cleona – 6-2
AAA Boys
1600 Meter
3. Timothy Roden – Central Dauphin – 4:11.58
6. Cole Stevens – Manheim Township – 4:13.94
8. Jacob Smith – Warwick – 4:14.51
15. Weber Long – Greencastle – 4:18.37
25. Jakob Rager – Dallastown – 4:26.64
Triple Jump
1. JJ Kelly – Chambersburg – 48-1
7. Traevon Kater – Shippensburg – 45-7.25
Shot Put
1. Wade Shomper – Cumberland Valley – 59-9.75
Shomper’s winning put was 2-9.75 farther than second place Perkiomen Valley’s Ronde Washington with 57-0
Pole Vault
1. Justin Rogers – Hershey – 17-3 (State Record & third nationally this year)
6. Breckin Swope – East Pennsboro – 14-6
8. Mason Bucks – Palmyra – 14-6
PIAA State Track & Field resumes on Saturday, May 28 at Shippensburg University.