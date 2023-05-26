SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Athletes from Midstate excelled at the PIAA 2023 State Track & Field meet on Friday. Below are the results from the events.

AAA Girls

1600 Meter

7. Camryn Kiser – Chambersburg – 4:53.96

Pole Vault

1. Katie Urbine – Solanco – 13-9

7. Anna Rank – Elizabethtown – 12-3

Triple Jump

7. Shaniyah Weidler – Susquehanna Township – 37-8.75

9. Madison Knier – Manheim Central – 36-10.50

10. Maddy Brooks – Bishop McDevitt – 36-8.50

AAA Boys

1600 Meter

5. Timothy Roden – Central Dauphin – 4:11.01

8. Cole Stevens – Manheim Township – 4:11.64

9. Colin Whitaker – Lampeter Strasburg – 4:12.16

AA Boys

High Jump

2. Noah Gunderson – Annville Cleona 6-5

abc27 Sports will continue to update results as they become available.