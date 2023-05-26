SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Athletes from Midstate excelled at the PIAA 2023 State Track & Field meet on Friday. Below are the results from the events.
AAA Girls
1600 Meter
7. Camryn Kiser – Chambersburg – 4:53.96
Pole Vault
1. Katie Urbine – Solanco – 13-9
7. Anna Rank – Elizabethtown – 12-3
Triple Jump
7. Shaniyah Weidler – Susquehanna Township – 37-8.75
9. Madison Knier – Manheim Central – 36-10.50
10. Maddy Brooks – Bishop McDevitt – 36-8.50
AAA Boys
1600 Meter
5. Timothy Roden – Central Dauphin – 4:11.01
8. Cole Stevens – Manheim Township – 4:11.64
9. Colin Whitaker – Lampeter Strasburg – 4:12.16
AA Boys
High Jump
2. Noah Gunderson – Annville Cleona 6-5
abc27 Sports will continue to update results as they become available.