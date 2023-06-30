MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Eagle F.C. will be representing central Pennsylvania in the United Soccer Women’s League (USL-W) playoffs starting July 7.

The team, which is comprised of central Pennsylvania natives and international players, is only in its second season. They missed the playoffs last season but enter into this year’s postseason as number one in the Northeast with only one loss.

“I am super excited,” said Jeena Pressley. “I played for this team last year and we had no hopes to get into the playoffs, so to be in the playoffs with this group of girls is amazing and I’m really excited.”

The team helps to develop players who will hopefully go on to play professional soccer. It helps women stay in shape and at the top of their game during the summer while they are away from their college clubs.

Pressley is from Hershey, Pennsylvania, and attended Central Dauphin High School. Now the center and outside back play for Thomas Jefferson University, where she will be entering her senior season this year.

“We didn’t have these opportunities when I was younger and to be able to see youth players having the opportunity to come out and watch us play and have something to look forward to in their hometown is really exciting,” Pressley said.

The team plays out of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania at Mountain View M.S. Turf and consists of 31 players from many different backgrounds. Five national teams are represented and there are women on the team who have played in the world cup. Twenty-five22 different colleges’ talents are on display as well.

There are about 15 mid-Pennsylvania players. The main focus of the program is to give central Pennsylvania women a place to keep their skills sharp over the summer while they are home from college, but they accept players from anywhere.

The main program serves local soccer players from all levels beginning at U6.

“Central PA is a hotspot for soccer talent, especially on the female side,” head coach Toan Ngo said. Central Pennsylvania is well represented here.”

Ngo, a 2007 Cumberland Valley alum, works to develop the players. Ngo has an impressive soccer resume; he played for four years at Penn State Harrisburg as starting keeper, was an assistant coach for six seasons for the girls’ varsity soccer team at Cumberland Valley High School, served as the assistant men’s soccer coach at Dickinson, worked with the City Islanders Academy and Hershey Soccer Club and coached the youth programs within Eagle FC.

Ngo is in charge of ensuring players have comfortable living conditions for the summer. Central Penn donated nine housing slots this year to the team and the women are given $300 each for groceries.

“The culture that the coaches have really emphasized here . . . has really brought the enjoyment back to soccer, said Ellie Aston. “We need anything we pick up the phone and they answer that. They’ve been incredible really.”

Aston is from Leamington Spa, United Kingdom and just graduated from St. Francis University. Aston chose to spend her summer with the Eagle F.C.

The Eagle’s top player this season is Meg Tate, a center from Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Tate played for the Eagle’s in their inaugural season, and this year is in the race for the Golden Boot award. The standout has 12 goals this season, putting her in the top three in the country for scoring.

“We really have a strong drive to do our best every game and do our best together,” said Tate. “It really shows that our culture is working and being able to produce results that weren’t possible last year.”

Tate scored the game-winner in the June 25 match against the Virginia Marauders to clinch the Eagle’s spot in the 2023 USL W League Playoffs.

Tate attended four years at Dickinson College and will enter her fifth year at Drexel in the fall.

The semi-professional format allows players to play at a high level when they aren’t in school while still keeping them eligible to play collegiately. That along with the opportunity to stay in shape during the off-season is what draws not only local women but women from all over the world.

It is a short time for a group with many different backgrounds to come together and learn to work as a team. This year’s squad has only been playing together since the third week of May. To help with team chemistry, the group does activities together away from the pitch like team dinner, mini golf, and Go-karting.

“Soccer’s definitely been a common language,” Tate said. “We’ve been able to jell really quickly which I think shows why we’ve been so successful.”

The team’s comradery and focus on a collective goal of improving their game and representing the Eagles have led them to this. Ngo has helped the Eagles to a playoff berth as (Mid-Atlantic Division Champions). Heading into the final season of the game tonight, the team only has one loss.

The Eagle F.C. begin playoffs on July 7th and if they win or tie tonight’s game against Christos FC, they will clench the title of Mid-Atlantic Division Champions.