MANHEIM, Pa (WHTM) — Some of the best shooters in the nation flocked to Spooky Nook Sports Complex for a shot to win $100,000. How do you win? Easy, be the best three-point shooter in the field.

The competition, the 3PT Open, was founded in Central PA. The field was full of everyone from former NBA G-League talent, to college basketball players, all the way the average hooper, all going head-to-head in a bracket style format for the grand prize.

It was the inaugural year of the competition. And 3pt Open co-founder Jordan Wartman knew with all these dunk contests around the country, he wanted to make something that anyone can participate in.

“Everybody can shoot. Not everyone can make it to the NBA, if you’re short or if you aren’t quick, but there is no playing defense here. There’s no running up and down the court. It’s just shooting three pointers,” said Wartman. “And we have people in their 40’s, 50’s and even 60’s competing here this weekend. So it’s a lot of fun.”

The winner of the $100,000 was Anthony Maricola of Michigan.