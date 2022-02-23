HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Penn College’s baseball team has a new field to call home.

The school announced a partnership with the Senators to play at FNB Field for eight games during the season. Central Penn officials believe this will help build the program.

“We have been a school and a team without a home and now the opportunity to play at FNB Field gives our athletes the opportunity to play in a stadium that matches their talent and energy and matches our excitement when we get to watch them play and cheer them on,” president, Dr. Linda Fedrizzi-Williams said.

The Knights will play eight games at the stadium by four doubleheaders.

Tuesday, March 15, vs. Penn State Hazelton 1 & 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23, vs. Manor College 1 & 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 31, vs. Christendom 3 & 5 p.m.

Friday, April 22. vs. Williamson Trade 4 & 6 p.m.

Central Penn is entering its seventh season of baseball. Currently, they compete in Division 2 of the United State Collegiate Athletic Association.