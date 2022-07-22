East Pennsboro, P.A. (WHTM) — A Central Pennsylvania College women’s basketball player was celebrated Thursday after receiving one of the highest honors in the sport.

Tahniyaah Jackson will have her jersey hung up in the National Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Ring of Honor. The senior ranked top ten in the nation in scoring, assists, and steals this past season.

She is a two-time All-American and made the Dean’s List. The Philly product did all of this while overcoming challenging odds throughout her youth.

“I just feel like I’m a good candidate,” Jackson said. “I come from a rough area. All the stuff that I’ve been through, losing my mom, my dad being incarcerated until I was 20 years old.”

“I just feel like I’m a good candidate,” Jackson said. “I could have been other places but I chose this route.”

Her jersey now heads to Knoxville to join the Ring of Honor.