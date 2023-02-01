HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of athletes across Central Pennsylvania signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Wednesday, February 1. See the complete list for each school below.
Carlisle
- Baseball: Henry Smith – Gettysburg College, Dorian Stroud – Rochester Institute of Technology
- Basketball: Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh – University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Rhyan Mitchell – Millersville University, Ryleigh Poole – Alvernia University, Gia Ryan – Juniata College
- Field Hockey: Alexis Bear – York College of Pennsylvania, Mollie Best – Bridgewater College (will also play lacrosse), Ashlyn Boykin – Virginia Wesleyan, Carlyn Clements – Dickinson College, Macenzie Mulholland – Shippensburg University
- Football: Thomas Nelson – Pennsylvania Western University of California, Ezeekai Thomas – Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- Lacrosse: Matthew Serafin – University of Mary Washington
- Soccer: Blake Eiserman – Central Penn College, Maria Franjicic – George Mason University
- Track & Field/Cross Country: Jayde Thomas – York College of Pennsylvania
- Wrestling: Layton Schmick – East Stroudsburg University
Central Dauphin
- Football: David Chase – Lincoln University, Devin Shepherd – Wheeling University, Mason Liartis – Washington & Jefferson, Brayden Snyder – Wilkes, Luke Slogar – Dickinson
Central Dauphin East
- Football: Nicholas Bloss – Susquehanna University, Ian Amegatcher – IUP, Terrence Jackson-Copney – Wheeling University
Conestoga Valley
- Field Hockey: Alaina Culbert – Millersville University, Sophia Livingston – Kent State University, Mikyla Rinner – Frostburg State University
- Football: Ashton Taylor – Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
- Lacrosse: Jamie Handwerger – Lebanon Valley College, Sophia Hess – Albright College, Jordyn Hironimus – Elizabethtown College. Hunter Silvaggio – Washington College
- Soccer: Riley Houck – Fairfield University, David Irwin – Millersville University, Anna Kauffman – Lycoming College
- Softball: Rhiannon Henry – West Chester University
- Track & Field: Zach Phy – Goldey-Beacom College
- Volleyball: Rebecca Hartranft – Millersville University
Cumberland Valley
- Baseball: Aidan Barrow-Somers – Seton Hill University, Brady Grimes – Millersville University, Brady Hawkins – Elizabethtown College, Kyler Parks – Messiah University
- Basketball: Nolan Gilbert – Alfred University, Alexa Holcomb – Lebanon Valley College
- Competitive Cheer: Emma Ramper – Slippery Rock University
- Field Hockey: Jenna Herbster – University of Massachusetts, Grace Meinke – Queens University, Caroline Prokop – Slippery Rock University, Taylor Whitehead – Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- Football: Bryce Beutler – Millersville University, Griffin Huffman – West Chester University, Isaac Sines – Millersville University, Marquese Williams – University of Minnesota, Ridge Crispino – PennWest California University
- Golf: Anthony DePietress – PennWest California University
- Lacrosse: Owen McKenzie – Wingate University, Aydan Gilbert – Tiffin University, Samantha Clerkin – Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Kirra Crowley – Xavier University, Alyvia Henneman – Wilson College, Sophie Trively – Lebanon Valley College
- Soccer: Jaeden Englebright – Penn State University-Harrisburg, Shaw Masson – West Chester University, Madelyn Black – Mercyhurst University, Rylee Fry – University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown
- Swimming: Araceli Skiles – Mount St. Mary’s University, Kevin Santos – Edinboro University
- Track & Field: Riley Ebersole – Cornell University, Ashley Pines – Penn State University
- Volleyball: Kate Berra – Catholic University of America, Teaguen Reynolds – Lebanon Valley College
Harrisburg
- Cheerleading: Aaliyah Edwards – Lincoln University
- Football: Amir Jones – East Stroudsburg University
Hempfield
- Baseball: Hunter Willams – Lebanon Valley College, Dawson Kuhn – Shenandoah University, Marcus Rivera – Davis and Elkins
- Basketball: Lauren Moffatt – Roanoke College
- Cross Country & Track: Aidan Hodge – Ole Miss
- Field Hockey: Eve Detter – Eastern Mennonite University (VA), Krista Bervinchak – Widener
- Football: Grant Hoover – West Chester, Cody Gehres – Lebanon Valley College, Gabriel Benjamin – Shippensburg University, Jacob Karkoska – Lebanon Valley College, Braydon Felsinger – University of Rochester
- Lacrosse: Isaiah Martin – University of Lynchburg, Tristin Neiderer – Messiah University, Whitney Hershey – Cabrini University, Zach Antesberger – University of Alabama Huntsville
- Soccer: Justin Reinhart – Juniata College, Matthew Roth – McDaniel, Ben Ammon – Lebanon Valley College
- Softball: Mikayla Hughes – Pace University
- Swimming: Lillian Farmer – Indian University Of Pennsylvania, Caroline Schweigert – Shippensburg University, Will Russell – Messiah University, Carol Fabian – Shippensburg University
- Tennis: Eric Jordan – Grove City College
- Track & Field: Brooklynne Smith – Kutztown
- Volleyball: Sarah Hess – Kutztown University, Peyton Fischer – Lebanon Valley College
- Wrestling: Kamron Fickes – Johnson and Wales University
Manheim Township
- Acrobatics: Jessi Wolf, Fairmont State University
- Archery: Alyssa Artz – Texas A&M
- Baseball: Nick Tomlinson – Penn State Harrisburg, Ty Jenkins Pennsylvania College of Technology, Ryan Brader – Manhattan College
- Equestrian: Madeleine Granger – Bridgewater College
- Gymnastics: Taylor Leaman – University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
- Lacrosse: Bronwyn Hilbert – UMass Lowell, Madison Young – Lebanon Valley College, Madison Wagner – Kutztown University, Mitchell Thompson – Marywood University, Rachel Pongonis – University of Charleston, Nora McKendry – Dominican University of California, Charlie Kingsbury – St. John’s University, Brynn Hauck – Shippensburg, Maddie Eckert – University of Pennsylvania, Austin Day – Seton Hill University, Wells Bergstrom – University of Delaware
- Soccer: Jada Turner, Mount Olive University, Liza Suydam – Monmouth University, Anika Krasnai – Bloomsburg University, Taylor Kittleman – University of Central Florida, Eli Colantoni – Lebanon Valley College
- Softball: Emily Mitchell – Lebanon Valley College, Megan Marks – Penn State-Schuylkill,
- Track and Field – Joe Kelly – Lebanon Valley College
Mechanicsburg
- Cross Country/Track & Field: Lucy Stevens – University of New England
- Field Hockey: Lauren Mark – University of Lynchburg
- Soccer: Arriel Frey – Soccer – Anderson University, Julia Mayernick – University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown
- Tennis: Evan Davis – Cornell College
York Catholic
- Football: LeVan McFadden – Lock Haven University
- Volleyball: Reese Beck – McDaniel College