HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of athletes across Central Pennsylvania signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Wednesday, February 1. See the complete list for each school below.

Carlisle

Baseball: Henry Smith – Gettysburg College, Dorian Stroud – Rochester Institute of Technology

Basketball: Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh – University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Rhyan Mitchell – Millersville University, Ryleigh Poole – Alvernia University, Gia Ryan – Juniata College

Field Hockey: Alexis Bear – York College of Pennsylvania, Mollie Best – Bridgewater College (will also play lacrosse), Ashlyn Boykin – Virginia Wesleyan, Carlyn Clements – Dickinson College, Macenzie Mulholland – Shippensburg University

Football: Thomas Nelson – Pennsylvania Western University of California, Ezeekai Thomas – Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Lacrosse: Matthew Serafin – University of Mary Washington

Soccer: Blake Eiserman – Central Penn College, Maria Franjicic – George Mason University

Track & Field/Cross Country: Jayde Thomas – York College of Pennsylvania

Wrestling: Layton Schmick – East Stroudsburg University

Central Dauphin

Football: David Chase – Lincoln University, Devin Shepherd – Wheeling University, Mason Liartis – Washington & Jefferson, Brayden Snyder – Wilkes, Luke Slogar – Dickinson

Central Dauphin East

Football: Nicholas Bloss – Susquehanna University, Ian Amegatcher – IUP, Terrence Jackson-Copney – Wheeling University

Conestoga Valley

Field Hockey: Alaina Culbert – Millersville University, Sophia Livingston – Kent State University, Mikyla Rinner – Frostburg State University

Football: Ashton Taylor – Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

Lacrosse: Jamie Handwerger – Lebanon Valley College, Sophia Hess – Albright College, Jordyn Hironimus – Elizabethtown College. Hunter Silvaggio – Washington College

Soccer: Riley Houck – Fairfield University, David Irwin – Millersville University, Anna Kauffman – Lycoming College

Softball: Rhiannon Henry – West Chester University

Track & Field: Zach Phy – Goldey-Beacom College

Volleyball: Rebecca Hartranft – Millersville University

Cumberland Valley

Baseball: Aidan Barrow-Somers – Seton Hill University, Brady Grimes – Millersville University, Brady Hawkins – Elizabethtown College, Kyler Parks – Messiah University

Basketball: Nolan Gilbert – Alfred University, Alexa Holcomb – Lebanon Valley College

Competitive Cheer: Emma Ramper – Slippery Rock University

Field Hockey: Jenna Herbster – University of Massachusetts, Grace Meinke – Queens University, Caroline Prokop – Slippery Rock University, Taylor Whitehead – Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Football: Bryce Beutler – Millersville University, Griffin Huffman – West Chester University, Isaac Sines – Millersville University, Marquese Williams – University of Minnesota, Ridge Crispino – PennWest California University

Golf: Anthony DePietress – PennWest California University

Lacrosse: Owen McKenzie – Wingate University, Aydan Gilbert – Tiffin University, Samantha Clerkin – Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Kirra Crowley – Xavier University, Alyvia Henneman – Wilson College, Sophie Trively – Lebanon Valley College

Soccer: Jaeden Englebright – Penn State University-Harrisburg, Shaw Masson – West Chester University, Madelyn Black – Mercyhurst University, Rylee Fry – University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown

Swimming: Araceli Skiles – Mount St. Mary’s University, Kevin Santos – Edinboro University

Track & Field: Riley Ebersole – Cornell University, Ashley Pines – Penn State University

Volleyball: Kate Berra – Catholic University of America, Teaguen Reynolds – Lebanon Valley College

Harrisburg

Cheerleading: Aaliyah Edwards – Lincoln University

Football: Amir Jones – East Stroudsburg University

Hempfield

Baseball: Hunter Willams – Lebanon Valley College, Dawson Kuhn – Shenandoah University, Marcus Rivera – Davis and Elkins

Basketball: Lauren Moffatt – Roanoke College

Cross Country & Track: Aidan Hodge – Ole Miss

Field Hockey: Eve Detter – Eastern Mennonite University (VA), Krista Bervinchak – Widener

Football: Grant Hoover – West Chester, Cody Gehres – Lebanon Valley College, Gabriel Benjamin – Shippensburg University, Jacob Karkoska – Lebanon Valley College, Braydon Felsinger – University of Rochester

Lacrosse: Isaiah Martin – University of Lynchburg, Tristin Neiderer – Messiah University, Whitney Hershey – Cabrini University, Zach Antesberger – University of Alabama Huntsville

Soccer: Justin Reinhart – Juniata College, Matthew Roth – McDaniel, Ben Ammon – Lebanon Valley College

Softball: Mikayla Hughes – Pace University

Swimming: Lillian Farmer – Indian University Of Pennsylvania, Caroline Schweigert – Shippensburg University, Will Russell – Messiah University, Carol Fabian – Shippensburg University

Tennis: Eric Jordan – Grove City College

Track & Field: Brooklynne Smith – Kutztown

Volleyball: Sarah Hess – Kutztown University, Peyton Fischer – Lebanon Valley College

Wrestling: Kamron Fickes – Johnson and Wales University

Manheim Township

Acrobatics: Jessi Wolf, Fairmont State University

Archery: Alyssa Artz – Texas A&M

Baseball: Nick Tomlinson – Penn State Harrisburg, Ty Jenkins Pennsylvania College of Technology, Ryan Brader – Manhattan College

Equestrian: Madeleine Granger – Bridgewater College

Gymnastics: Taylor Leaman – University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Lacrosse: Bronwyn Hilbert – UMass Lowell, Madison Young – Lebanon Valley College, Madison Wagner – Kutztown University, Mitchell Thompson – Marywood University, Rachel Pongonis – University of Charleston, Nora McKendry – Dominican University of California, Charlie Kingsbury – St. John’s University, Brynn Hauck – Shippensburg, Maddie Eckert – University of Pennsylvania, Austin Day – Seton Hill University, Wells Bergstrom – University of Delaware

Soccer: Jada Turner, Mount Olive University, Liza Suydam – Monmouth University, Anika Krasnai – Bloomsburg University, Taylor Kittleman – University of Central Florida, Eli Colantoni – Lebanon Valley College

Softball: Emily Mitchell – Lebanon Valley College, Megan Marks – Penn State-Schuylkill,

Track and Field – Joe Kelly – Lebanon Valley College

Mechanicsburg

Cross Country/Track & Field: Lucy Stevens – University of New England

Field Hockey: Lauren Mark – University of Lynchburg

Soccer: Arriel Frey – Soccer – Anderson University, Julia Mayernick – University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown

Tennis: Evan Davis – Cornell College

York Catholic