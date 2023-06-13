CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The World Axe Throwing League declared June 13 International Axe Throwing Day in 2017 to give those who enjoy the sport, recreationally or professionally, a chance to celebrate together.

Whether someone has never touched an axe before or is a seasoned pro, The Fraxture Factory in Carlisle, Pennsylvania can help locals celebrate the holiday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s something a little more unique and different than going bowling or something like that,” said the owner of The Fraxture Factory, John Quigley.

Quigley and his wife purchased The Fraxture Factory seven months ago from the original owners who opened the location two and a half years ago.

The Fraxture Factory is one of multiple places in central Pennsylvania that offer axe throwing. Since the declaration of International Axe Throwing Day, and even before, the activity has been growing globally.

According to the Economist, in 2015 there were around 600 recreational axe throwing facilities in the United States alone. However, that number has continued to grow in recent years as interest has skyrocketed. Gitnux found that between 2016 and 2020 the total number of searches on Google for “axe throwing” increased by over 800%.

“It’s been around for a little while, but it’s taken off I think,” Quigley said. “It’s gaining popularity and traction.”

Quigley’s business features both a rage room and indoor and outdoor axe throwing. The venue is BYOB and axe-throwing lanes can be reserved for up to one hour. Private experiences for events, such as birthday parties or bachelorettes, can be reserved for an extended time.

They stay busy, with Quigley estimating that the axe throwing alone draws in about 2,000 customers a year. For parties, the couple holds around three to five private events a month.

“Life can be stressful,” Quigley said. “You get to hurl an axe at some wood. It’s a [stress relief]; people really enjoy that.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The activity is relatively easy to participate in and Quigley noted that he and his crew can have first-time throwers sticking their axe within their first ten minutes. The accessibility of axe throwing with the rise in popularity, the quickness with which someone can learn to throw and the eccentric feeling of the sport is what seem to draw people in.

“It’s unique,” Quigley said. “It’s something different to do. It’s pretty cost-effective; it’s not super expensive.”

Axe throwing at The Fraxture Factory is $20 an hour per person for an outdoor lane and $24.99 for an indoor lane, making it a fairly affordable activity that can be done in any weather.

Currently, the first-year owners are in the process of coming up with ideas for special events. They are hoping to host a summer open house this year with food and reduced throwing fees to celebrate their new business venture.

Both Quigley and his wife have separate, full time positions outside of The Fraxture Factory but when the opportunity to take over the axe throwing and rage room business opened, they made an offer on the property in three days.

The rage room is what drew Quigley in, but his wife was hooked on axe throwing after having previously visited The Fraxture Factory herself for a work event.

Quigley says there is a feeling of joy when you get the axe to stick; it makes you step back and think “Oh, that’s pretty cool!”.

If someone hasn’t yet participated in this widely popular recreational sport, the sixth celebration of International Axe Throwing Day is the perfect time to try it. At The Fraxture Factory, anyone ten years and older is encouraged to come try axe throwing.