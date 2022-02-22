Central York beats Lebanon in District III 6A first round

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York outshot Lebanon down the stretch to hang on to a 64-58 victory in PIAA District III Class 6A first round action on Monday.

The Panthers were led by Mackenzie Wright-Rawls with 15 points and Marley Bond with 12 points. Lebanon’s Kailah Correa led all scores with 22 points in the loss.

Central York will now face four-seeded Central Dauphin on Thursday.

Full Girls Class 6A results

8 Penn Manor (16-7) defeats 9 Wilson (15-6) 44-29
5 Central York (19-4) defeats 12 Lebanon (15-8) 64-58
10 Manheim Township (15-7) defeats 7 Hempfield (14-6) 46-33
6 Cumberland Valley (18-4) defeats 11 Gov. Mifflin (14-9) 71-53

Four teams had first round byes in the Class 6A bracket: Cedar Cliff, Dallastown, Red Lion and Central Dauphin.

The quarterfinals begin on Thursday. Top-seeded, undefeated Cedar Cliff will host Penn Manor (who beat Wilson 44-29 on Monday). Central Dauphin will host Central York. Dallastown (20-3) will face Manheim Township; the Blue Streaks upset Hempfield, 46-33. Red Lion will host Cumberland Valley; both teams have 18-4 records.

All quarterfinal games will be played on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. in the higher seeds gym.

