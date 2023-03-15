SHILLINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central York girls basketball team cruised to the state quarterfinals after a 64-46 win over Easton on Tuesday night at Governor Mifflin.

Bella Chimienti led the way for the Panthers with 16 points, including hitting four three-pointers. Alivia McCaskell added 13 points for Central York as the Panthers had four scorers in double digits.

Central York came out of the gate slow in the second round as Easton jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter. Evalyse Cole led the way with 16 points.

But the Panthers stormed back, taking a ten-point deficit and turning it into a ten point lead by halftime, allowing only five points scored against them in the second quarter. And the defense didn’t stop as Central York kept a 20-point lead most of the second half.

The Panthers will now meet Cardinal O’Hara in the quarterfinals on Friday.