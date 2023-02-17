YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — Central York are back on top of the York-Adams league after taking down rival York in the YAIAA championship 85-71 on Thursday night.

“They’re unselfish. They don’t care about the accolades, they don’t care who scores the points, they just want to win. And they are really really buying in,” said Panthers head coach Jeff Hoke. “We are getting better, and better, and better – it’s them. Good kids, good parents, they are just a wonderful group to be around.”

Central York had a triple-headed monster offensively with Ben Natal, Ben Rill, and Greg Guidinger. The trio all scored 20 points each in the win.

“This is everything I wanted,” said Rill. “Coming back to York, playing with my hometown team, and winning a county championship, it’s everything.”

Rill moved in the summer from Westtown School in West Chester. The gym at York Tech was packed for the rivalry game. There was not a seat available, standing room only, and even the bleacher aisles were being used as additional seating.

“We worked all season for this. Every practice we worked hard, we came together as a team and got the dub,” said Natal. “Every York High game is always packed… this was the loudest gym we played in.”

York High was led by Juelz Tucker who had a game-high 26 points. Daveyon Lydner added 22 points for the Bearcats.