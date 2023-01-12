YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central York boys basketball team continues to roll this season as they picked up a 79-60 win over a strong Hershey squad at home on Wednesday night.

The Panthers (10-4) were led by Ben Rill who scored a game-high 21 points. The Trojans (7-5) leaned on Logan Richards who recorded 14 points.

Central York returns on Friday on the road against Northeastern at 7:30p.m. while Hershey will look to rebound Friday as well as they travel to face Palmyra. Tipoff for that game is at 7:00p.m.