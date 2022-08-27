York, P.A. (WHTM) — The Central York Panthers have been a 6A power for a long time now, but they enter this fall with questions to answer.

Chief among them, who will replace Beau Pribula? That responsibility falls on senior quarterback Nasir Still.

No surprise the Panthers relied on the ground game and the legs of Juelz Goff to start their week one matchup with Central Dauphin. Goff followed a caravan into the endzone to put the panthers on the board, 8-0 Central York in the second quarter.

The Rams fired right back late in the second quarter. Keyron Plummer rolled out and bombed it for Devin Shepard, who fought off two defenders and got it inside the five. Plummer plunged in from there to erase Central Dauphin’s goose egg before the half, 8-6 Central York.

Still took to the air on the following possession and parker Hines had no one in front of him as Central York made it 15-6 right before the half.

The Panthers went back to the well in the third quarter, punching it in on the ground from a few yards out with Juelz Goff to extend the lead to 22-6. Still broke free on a read option to seemingly put it out of reach at 29-6.

Central Dauphin scored two straight to bring it to 29-19, but another long Goff touchdown run sealed it for Central York in a 36-19 season opening win.

“Just real proud,” Central York head coach Gerry Yonchiuk said. “We got real tired and they had us on our heels there for a bit but we did what we had to do to come back and win it.”

“Our guys played real hard so I’m real proud of them,” Yonchiuk said. “The fact that we could run the ball like we did, Juelz Goff is special.”

“I really liked what our quarterback did today Nasir Still,” Yonchiuk said. “He had big shoes to fill and that’s not what his job was, his job was to do what he could do and it showed up today.”

The Panthers stay home next weekend for a Friday night tilt with Cumberland Valley in week two.