YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Once the Panthers found their groove in the second quarter, nothing was stopping them from handling business at home.

Central York hosted Dallastown in the 6 vs. 11 matchup to open the boys 6A basketball bracket, and despite a good first half fight from the Wildcats, the Panthers rolled to a 86-53 first round win.

Next up for the Panthers is a visit to three seed Hempfield for the 6A District III quarterfinals Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m. Hempfield received a first round bye.