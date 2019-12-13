Central York’s Josh Oswalt to become new Cumberland Valley head coach

Note: Cumberland Valley Press Release

(Mechanicsburg, PA) – Josh Oswalt, a Cumberland Valley High School graduate and current head coach of the Central York Panthers, will be recommended to the Board of School Directors to serve as Cumberland Valley’s newest head football coach. It is anticipated that the Board will take action on the administrative recommendation at its meeting on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Pending Board approval, Oswalt will bring a decade of head football coaching experience to Cumberland Valley, as he has served as head coach of the Panthers since 2016 and head coach of Carlisle’s Thundering Herd from 2010-2016. Prior to his head coaching assignments, he was a Defensive Line Coach at Shippensburg University.

“We are excited to recommend Josh as our next head football coach. He has done a great job at Central York and we are looking forward to Josh’s enthusiasm and passion for football,” said Mike Craig, Cumberland Valley School District Athletic Director.

He added that Oswalt’s commitment as a coach extends beyond the gridiron. “Josh places an emphasis on community involvement and we look forward to his continuation of that at Cumberland Valley,” said Craig.

About Oswalt:

2004 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School

2019 YAIAA Coach of the Year

2017 East/West All-Star Game Defensive Coordinator

2014 All-Sentinel Coach of the Year

District playoff appearances in 2019, 2018, 2016 (Central York).

District playoff appearances in 2015, 2014 (Carlisle)

Coach to one Big 33 QB/Team Captain, three All-State Players, 2 East/West All Stars, 16 NCAA players, and 22 All-Mid Penn Selections.

While a student-athlete at Cumberland Valley, Oswalt played under longtime head coach Tim Rimpfel.

“I am extremely excited to come back home. It is an honor and a privilege to be named the next head football coach at Cumberland Valley High School,” said Oswalt. “I have spent the last 10 years as a head football coach, using my experiences from my alma mater as the standard to mold my programs.”

Oswalt continued, saying that he learned “invaluable lessons” as a player in Coach Rimpfel’s system. He says it’s those lessons that have prepared him for this opportunity.

“Coach Rimpfel held each of his players to a high standard and had an ability to develop every player in the program regardless of their skill-set. I too have those same expectations for my players,” he said. “I believe that as the leader of the football program, it is my duty to utilize the football platform and use it for positivity. We will build relationships with other organizations and teams to give back to our community and school district. I cannot wait to get to work!”