LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg’s run in the state tournament came to a close on Wednesday as the Trojans fell to Archbishop Wood 72-45 in the second round at Cedar Crest High School. Their season now comes to a close with a 16-12 overall record.

But many didn’t have Chambersburg getting out of the first round as the Trojans pulled off a huge 68-56 upset against the top-seed in District l, Plymouth Whitemarsh who were 27-2 on at the time.

With a great, young core returning, Chambersburg will be a team to watch out for next season.