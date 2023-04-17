(WHTM) — Chance Westry has found a new home as Harrisburg native is transferring from Auburn to Syracuse University, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

He chose the Orange over a handful of other finalist, which included Penn State, Creighton, Seton Hall and St. John’s.

Syracuse and Westry have had a long-standing relationship. The Orange were one of the schools to make his shortlist of finalists when Westry was making his college decision out of high school. They watched him play a number of times during his recruitment.

Westry began his basketball career at Trinity High School, where he played two seasons with the Shamrocks, helping lead them to a state championship game appearance as a freshman.

After two years in Central Pennsylvania, Westry moved to California and played for national powerhouse Sierra Canyon. He ended his prep career with another school in Arizona before heading down south to play for Auburn.

In his freshman season at Auburn, Westry played in 11 games for the Tigers before injuring his knee and receiving a medical redshirt. Yet, the talented four-star recruit is a versatile 6-foot-6 guard and will surely make a big impact on the Orange’s roster once he recovers from his injury.

Westry joins a Syracuse team entering a new era in their hoops history as legendary coach Jim Boeheim will no longer be returning to the Orange after 47 seasons. Adrian Autry is their new head coach.