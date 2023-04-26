HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Bears legend Chris Bourque will take the ice at the Giant Center once again this summer when the 3ICE Tilt comes to Hershey.

Bourque will play alongside his brother Ryan and will be coached by his father Ray in the three-on-three professional hockey league in the same arena where his jersey is retired on Wednesday, July 5 at 7 p.m. The 3ICE Tilt features four teams playing a first round game, with the winners advancing to a championship and losers playing in a consolation. Each game has two eight-minute periods with a running clock.

Team Bourque, led by Chris and Ryan and coached by Ray, also features TJ Hensick, Cooper Zech, Ryan Bednard, Patrick Grasso, and Shane Harper. They will face Team Murphy in the first round, which is coached by former NHL all-star and Stanley Cup champion Larry Murphy. On the other side of the bracket is Team Mullen, coached by Stanley Cup champion Joey Mullen, and features former Hershey Bears Joe and Steven Whitney. They will face Team LeClair, coached by former Flyer and Stanley Cup champion John LeClair.

3ICE will also make stops in Pittsburgh, Boston, Clarksville, TN, Newark, NJ and Grand Rapids, MI before the Patrick Cup Championship Saturday, August 12 at 1 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Tickets are now on sale on the 3ICE website, and tickets from the original date of Wednesday, June 28 will be honored for the new date of July 5. All 3ICE events will air on CBS Sports Network starting at 7 p.m.