MILAN, Italy (WHTM) – Hershey, Pennsylvania native and soccer star Christian Pulisic transferred to AC Milan of Serie A from Chelsea in England on Friday.

According to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the transfer is worth $21.9 million with add-ons. Romano stated that Pulisic had already agreed to personal terms weeks ago. ESPN reported that the French club Lyon of Ligue 1 offered $27.2 million to Pulisic, but he turned it down.

Pulisic had been with Chelsea for four seasons, joining in 2019 for a $65 million transfer, which is the most expensive transfer payment for an American player. Pulisic scored 20 goals and had nine assists across his 98 matches during his tenure at Stamford Bridge. Prior to Chelsea, Pulisic played with Dortmund from 2015 to 2019, scoring 13 goals with 16 assists.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

However, Pulisic is best known for being a captain of the United States men’s national team. At the last competition in 2022 in Qatar, Pulisic scored one goal and had two assists across the U.S.’s four World Cup matches. Since joining the USMNT in 2016, Pulisic has registered 20 goals and 11 assists in 50 matches.

The highly regarded player joins ex-Chelsea player Ruben Loftus-Cheek with AC Milan and get to play in the Champions League once again.